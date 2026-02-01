Big Bend’s in-park hotel closes as critical water shortage continues

TEXAS – The only hotel in Big Bend National Park has temporarily closed, as officials continue to navigate a critical water shortage in the Chisos Basin.

The Chisos Mountains Lodge closed last week until further notice, the park said on social media, as it has gone without a critical water source for more than a month.

Repairs to water pumps at Oak Spring are being expedited after they failed on Dec. 23, but the park service said it still has no timeline for restoration.

Stage 3 water restrictions are taking place in the Chisos Basin to keep the section of the park open as long as possible.

The Chisos Basin Camp Store and Chisos Basin Food Truck remain open, but will operate with reduced hours. Public restrooms are also closed.

The Chisos Basin Campground is also open, but officials have turned off water spigots, toilets and sinks, according to the social media post.

Portable toilets have been placed behind the visitor center and in the campground.

Officials are recommending visitors bring plenty of water in order to be prepared.

Drinking water is available in front of the Panther Junction Visitor Center, and water can also be purchased from camp stores within the park.

To cook food, officials say a propane or gas stove is needed. The park has a charcoal fire ban in the Chisos Basin, and wood fires are not allowed.

In a previous statement, officials said if water levels in the storage tanks drop to the minimum level needed to fight fires, the park said the area may have to be closed.

The park has been under water restrictions since the pumps failed, and said a back-up pump is out for repair and not available.

The Oak Springs water pumps are slated to be replaced this summer in an effort to rehabilitate the water distribution system for the Chisos Basin.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin May 1 and continue for two years. While the park will remain open during construction, the Chisos Basin area will be closed to visitors.

Big Bend National Park contributed $56.8 million to the local economy through tourism in 2024, according to a September report by the National Park Service.

