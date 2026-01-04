Big Bend National Park faces critical water shortage, officials say

TEXAS – Big Bend National Park is asking visitors to conserve water to avoid a potential closure.

The National Park Service said it is navigating a critical water shortage after the only water source for the Chisos Basin failed just before Christmas.

The water pumps at Oak Spring failed on Dec. 23, the park said. While it is attempting to expedite the repair, it said it has no timeline for the project.

Because the repairs are expected to take several weeks at minimum, the park is asking everyone visiting the Chisos Basin to conserve water to ensure the park can stay open as long as possible.

If the water levels in the storage tanks drop to the minimum level needed to fight fires, the park said the area may have to be closed.

The park has been under Stage 2 water restrictions since the pumps failed, and said a back-up pump is out for repair and not available.

The Oak Springs water pumps are slated to be replaced this summer in an effort to rehabilitate the water distribution system for the Chisos Basin.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin May 1, and continue for two years. While the park will remain open during construction, the Chisos Basin area will be closed to visitors.

Big Bend National Park contributed $56.8 million to the local economy through tourism in 2024, according to a September report by the National Park Service.

