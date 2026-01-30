40+ Texas parks receive $21.2 million grant for upgrades, TPWD says

(Copyright 2026 by TPWD - All rights reserved.)

Pearsall Park aerial drone image courtesy of Justin Moore with Texasbyair.com.

SAN ANTONIO – Several counties and cities in Texas are being awarded grants totaling more than $21.2 million to improve their parks.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department listed around 40 local parks that were awarded grants for improvements this year, including one in San Antonio, in a press release.

TPWD said these local governments receive these grants on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. In order to use this money, the sites funded must remain parklands, be properly maintained and open to the public.

>>> New solar system-inspired art installation debuts at Pearsall Park

Here are some of the nearby parks in Central Texas that are receiving grants:

Pearsall Park, San Antonio - $1.5 million urban outdoor grant to add bike track, lighting, shade structures and track perimeter construction

Forest Oaks Swimming Pool, Leon Valley - $725,852 non-urban outdoor grant to renovate its pool, add landscaping and irrigation

Coll Street Neighborhood Park, New Braunfels - $700,890 non-urban outdoor grant to add utilities, an accessible playground and walkways, a pavilion, shade, drinking fountain, signage and other amenities

Blue Hole Regional Park, Wimberley - $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant to improve its playground, parking, shade, lighting, amphitheater/gathering space and other site amenities

Steeplechase Park, Kyle - $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for renovations such as a 12-foot multi-modal trail with lighting, sports courts, pedestrian bridge, disc golf, signage, creek restoration and other improvements

Lion’s Parks, Castroville - $469,367 non-urban outdoor grant to add inclusive playground elements, a triple-bay swing shade, sensory wave set and a walkway

Westside Park, Marble Falls - $750,000 non-urban grant for enhancements like an inclusive playground with surfacing and fencing, a renovated restroom, trails, a covered basketball court and other site amenities

To find the full list of grants awarded to Texas Parks, click here.

