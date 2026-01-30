Skip to main content
40+ Texas parks receive $21.2 million grant for upgrades, TPWD says

San Antonio, Leon Valley among several cities awarded grants for park improvement

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Pearsall Park aerial drone image courtesy of Justin Moore with Texasbyair.com. (Copyright 2026 by TPWD - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Several counties and cities in Texas are being awarded grants totaling more than $21.2 million to improve their parks.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department listed around 40 local parks that were awarded grants for improvements this year, including one in San Antonio, in a press release.

TPWD said these local governments receive these grants on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. In order to use this money, the sites funded must remain parklands, be properly maintained and open to the public.

>>> New solar system-inspired art installation debuts at Pearsall Park

Here are some of the nearby parks in Central Texas that are receiving grants:

  • Pearsall Park, San Antonio - $1.5 million urban outdoor grant to add bike track, lighting, shade structures and track perimeter construction
  • Forest Oaks Swimming Pool, Leon Valley - $725,852 non-urban outdoor grant to renovate its pool, add landscaping and irrigation
  • Coll Street Neighborhood Park, New Braunfels - $700,890 non-urban outdoor grant to add utilities, an accessible playground and walkways, a pavilion, shade, drinking fountain, signage and other amenities
  • Blue Hole Regional Park, Wimberley - $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant to improve its playground, parking, shade, lighting, amphitheater/gathering space and other site amenities
  • Steeplechase Park, Kyle - $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for renovations such as a 12-foot multi-modal trail with lighting, sports courts, pedestrian bridge, disc golf, signage, creek restoration and other improvements
  • Lion’s Parks, Castroville - $469,367 non-urban outdoor grant to add inclusive playground elements, a triple-bay swing shade, sensory wave set and a walkway
  • Westside Park, Marble Falls - $750,000 non-urban grant for enhancements like an inclusive playground with surfacing and fencing, a renovated restroom, trails, a covered basketball court and other site amenities

To find the full list of grants awarded to Texas Parks, click here.

