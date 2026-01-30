Ladera Elementary teacher named KSAT’s Educator of the Month

KSAT and Firstmark Credit Union surprised Linda Rodriguez, a fourth-grade teacher at Ladera Elementary School in Medina Valley Independent School District, with the Educator of the Month Award.

It was an emotional moment for Rodriguez.

“I love you guys. I love everybody in this,” Rodriguez said after learning she had been selected. “It means a lot, because I love the kids.”

Rodriguez is well known throughout the Ladera Elementary campus for going above and beyond for her students.

In addition to teaching, she helps with extracurricular activities such as dance, the school’s run club and student council.

The parent who nominated Rodriguez, Samantha Sanchez, said the teacher played a major role in helping her daughter Avery, who is autistic, find her voice and confidence.

Sanchez said her daughter was nearly nonverbal until about age two and has flourished under Rodriguez’s guidance.

“She is a person who just loves kids and strives to see kids succeed, no matter who they are or what labels may be thrusted upon them,” Sanchez said. “She sees the whole child and just loves that baby.”

Avery has been in Rodriguez’s class for two years, first as a third grader and now as a fourth grader.

“You just want the best for your child. You just want your child to succeed,” Sanchez said. “And this woman, for two years, has just helped my child grow so much, and I will forever be grateful.”

Avery herself also had words of appreciation for her teacher.

“She’s very important. She helps me a lot,” Avery said. “She never gives up on me until I reach my goal. She always helps me whenever I struggle.”

Rodriguez said her approach to teaching goes beyond the classroom.

“They need you, I mean listen to them,” she said. “It’s not just their education, it’s also what’s going on at home ... and just pushing them to believe in themselves.”

That motivation to really be there for her students, Rodriguez said, comes from her mom.

“My mom was there for me, and there were a couple of teachers who played a big role in my life too that saw me struggling and helped me through it,” Rodriguez said. “And so that’s why I feel like I have to help children who struggle as well, like to not only believe in themselves, but they can reach their goals.”

Read also: