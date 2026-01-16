Grammy award-winning opera singer teaches master class at SAISD high school

SAN ANTONIO – A Grammy award-winning mezzo-soprano visited students at the San Antonio Independent School District on Wednesday.

Thomas Edison High School students got a chance to meet opera singer Kelley O’Connor at a special master class.

Recommended Videos

O’Connor discussed her experience performing both as a soloist and in opera, what it takes to do the job and even gave an exclusive performance for the high schoolers.

“That’s what’s really incredible about theatre, musical theatre and opera,” she said, “It’s fun to play and tap into that sort of child-like place.”

As part of the master class, the students got to ask O’Connor questions about show business, tips for breaking into the industry, her favorite performances and her experience winning a Grammy.

“I didn’t invite my mom because I didn’t think we’d win, and I will never live that down,” she said. “She had the Grammy forever. I just let her have it when I was traveling all over.”

This masterclass was made possible by SOLI Chamber Ensemble, which brings meaningful art experiences to students through visionary guests like O’Connor.

She has performed in operas such as “Madama Butterfly,” “Carmen,” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” She also performs with conductors and operas from around the world, according to her website.

Read more on KSAT: