Judge orders release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father from Texas immigration detention center

Liam Conejo Ramos, 5, is detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after arriving home from preschool, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in a Minneapolis suburb. (Ali Daniels via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge has ordered the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, from the immigration detention center in Dilley, Texas, court records show.

Ramos, who is from Minnesota, was taken last week after being detained by immigration officers.

The ruling states that their confinement violates constitutional protections. The order, signed on Saturday, directs immigration authorities to release the pair “as soon as practicable,” but no later than Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The court also prohibits any removal or transfer of the petitioners during this period.

The ruling requires immigration officials to notify the petitioners’ attorney of the release details at least two hours before it occurs and to file a status report confirming compliance.

The judge criticized the government’s approach as “ill-conceived and incompetently implemented,” emphasizing the importance of due process and the rule of law.

The release order followed after protests took place outside the family detention facility where Ramos and Arias are being held.

Earlier this week, Texas lawmakers and community advocates traveled to Dilley.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and other state Democratic lawmakers, including fellow U.S. Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Greg Casar called on the Department of Homeland Security to release Ramos and Arias earlier this week.

Castro said he met with Ramos and Arias for approximately half an hour in a news conference in San Antonio.

Quoting Ramos’ father, Castro said the 5-year-old was “very depressed” and “hasn’t been eating well” since he was detained in Dilley.

In this image provided by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, Castro, left, visits with 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 28. 2026. (Rep. Joaquin Castro via AP)

The court has directed the clerk to close the case, the document states.

