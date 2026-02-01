Election Results: Robert Sheridan III will serve remainder of Place 7 term for Schertz City Council

SCHERTZ, Texas – Robert L. Sheridan III will serve the remainder of the current term for Place 7 on Schertz City Council.

Sheridan III defeated Carbon in a run-off election Satuday night to fulfill the term of council member Tim Brown, who died unexpectedly last October.

The Place 7 seat, which covers parts of Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe counties, has been held by Brown since he was first elected in 2018.

Sheridan III will serve the remaining term in city council, set to expire in 2027.

He is a retired Air Force medic and has called Schertz home for the last 12 years, according to his application and campaign Facebook page.

The runoff election was held Saturday after none of the five candidates reached the 50% plus one vote majority necessary to win the seat.

John D. Carbon had a slight edge following the December election, but Sheridan garnered nearly two-thirds of the vote Saturday night.

FULL RESULTS

Robert L. Sheridan III: 65.31%

John D. Carbon: 34.69%

Turnout: 716 ballots cast

