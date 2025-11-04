City of Schertz sets special election date to fill vacant Place 7 seat

Schertz City Council chambers. The council unanimously approved a resolution Monday evening calling for a special election next month to fill the vacant Place 7 seat.

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz City Council has set a special election for next month to fill the vacant Place 7 council seat following the death of former councilmember Tim Brown last month.

Brown, who owned a real estate company with his wife, had been elected to Place 7 in 2018.

Schertz Mayor Ralph Gutierrez said the vacancy would need to be filled within 120 days, or by Feb. 16, 2026, per Texas Governmental Code.

In remarks before the committee, Schertz City Secretary Sheila Edmondson said Guadalupe County would take on administering responsibilities for itself, Bexar and Comal counties.

Edmonson noted, and the council later approved, the special election to be held on Dec. 20, 2025, following the state’s approval.

Candidate filing began Tuesday, Nov. 4, and runs through Monday, Nov. 10. The early voting period will be from Wednesday, Dec. 3, through Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Only two polling locations will be available during early voting and on Election Day:

Guadalupe County Elections Office at 3251 N Hwy 123, Seguin, Texas 78155

Schertz Annex at 1100 Elbel Road, Schertz, Texas 78154

Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there will be no weekend voting, Edmonson said.

Should a runoff election happen, Edmonson said she would return to council and provide available dates.

The council unanimously approved the resolution.

