Schertz councilmember Tim Brown has died, city officials announce

SCHERTZ, Texas – Place 7 councilmember Tim Brown has died, the City of Schertz announced Sunday.

Brown was elected to Place 7 in 2018, the city stated in a news release, and helped “guide the city through years of growth and progress.

He also owned a real estate company with his wife, Nancy.

Prior to serving on the city council, Brown was the President of the Schertz Economic Development Corporation from 2011 to 2018.

Brown previously served for 28 years as a special operations combat controller in the United States Air Force, the city stated in the release.

The release stated in part:

“Councilmember Brown will be remembered for his strong sense of service, leadership, and commitment to his community and country.

“He was an authentic and compassionate man who genuinely cared for the well-being of others, and his legacy of kindness and service will continue to inspire all who knew him.

“The City of Schertz extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Schertz said details of the funeral and memorial service will be shared as they become available.

