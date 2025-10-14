Ring doorbell video shows Schertz home engulfed in flames, neighbors report feeling ‘explosion’

SCHERTZ, Texas – A woman was hospitalized Friday after neighbors pulled her from a burning home in Schertz that may have exploded just moments before the fire broke out.

The fire started at a home on Mitchell Avenue, sending flames shooting through the windows. Multiple residents nearby reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the shockwave.

“I heard the explosion, and that’s when it kind of rattled me and knocked some of the canned goods off of my shelf in the pantry, that’s how bad it was,” said Steven White, a neighbor.

Another neighbor, Austen Stack, said he believed there was an explosion and noticed an item had been thrown onto the roof.

WATCH BELOW: Investigation ongoing after fire, possible explosion at Schertz home leaves woman injured

“They were asking, ‘Did it really explode?’ and I was like, ‘Well yeah, there’s a baseball hat up on the roof right there, and that was hanging up on his wall,’” Stack said.

City officials said the woman, identified only as “Rose” by neighbors, was trapped inside the burning home. Two bystanders rushed in to help her get out.

“There were two fellas who were going in the house to get Rose out, and when they got her to the door, I was down at the bottom because the whole front of the house was blown off,” White recalled.

She was taken to a hospital, and as of Monday, her condition has not been released.

Though neighbors suspect a gas leak may have triggered the explosion, the official cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stack, a licensed plumber, said he smelled gas before the fire and contacted CenterPoint Energy.

“I’m a journeyman plumber, I know what that smell is, and I knew it was a pretty big issue,” he said. “Whenever I walked out onto my front porch and it was very strong, I knew something was up.”

Stack said CenterPoint Energy responded to his home but found no leak at his house and left shortly after.

CenterPoint Energy sent KSAT the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of the customers and communities we are privileged to serve remain our highest priority.

“CenterPoint Energy responded to a report of an explosion on Friday, October 10. As part of our emergency response, the area was secured, and natural gas service was shut off at the home where the incident occurred.

“The cause of the incident remains under investigation, and we will continue to support the investigating agencies.

“We extend our heartfelt thoughts to all those affected by the incident in Schertz, Texas.

“If you smell natural gas, leave immediately on foot. Once you are safely away from the area, report the possible natural gas leak to 911 and to CenterPoint at 800-296-9815.”

The Schertz Fire Department and other agencies are continuing to investigate.

