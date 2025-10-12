Neighbors step in after Schertz ‘explosion’ traps woman inside home

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Schertz resident Steven White thought an airplane had crashed nearby as his windows and walls rattled Friday morning. He soon realized the home a few doors down had exploded.

White was one of three residents who rushed to help a woman who was trapped inside a burning home in the 400 block of Mitchell Avenue, just before 11 a.m.

“I don’t know how I got down there so quick, but I did,” the 84-year-old man said. “There were two fellas there, going in the house.”

White said after noticing they were trying to rescue a woman, still trapped inside the burning home, he did what he could to help.

“The whole front of the house had blown off,” White said. “I was moving the window frame and the glass and stuff so we could get her down, out of the house.”

The woman, who White said was bloodied and burned, was led across the street to another home. Other neighbors waited with her until EMS arrived.

White said the rescued woman appeared to have cuts and serious burns on her face and body as she was loaded into an ambulance.

According to a news release from the city of Schertz, she remains in the hospital.

White said the woman’s well-being is a big concern to him, and shrugged off the idea that he and the other neighbors are heroes.

