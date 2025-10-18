First Panera Bread in Schertz to celebrate opening with free meals giveaway

FILE - A Panera Bread logo is attached to the outside of a Panera Bread restaurant location, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne,File)

SCHERTZ, Texas – Panera Bread is celebrating the opening of its first Schertz location with free food for the first 100 customers.

The restaurant, located at 18406 Interstate 35 North, will open its doors at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 20. Panera Bread will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

To celebrate, Panera Bread will offer the first 100 guests a year’s worth of free “You Pick Two” meals, according to a news release. The meal allows customers to select any combination of two half-size entrees from the restaurant’s menu, including soups, salads, sandwiches and more.

The free meal giveaway includes 12 “You Pick Two” meals, redeemable once per month with a promo code through the MyPanera program from Oct. 27, 2025, to Oct. 27, 2026.

Starting on opening day and running through Jan. 20, 2026, the release states that local nonprofits, including schools, sports teams and more can host fundraising events at the new restaurant in Schertz.

Panera Bread will donate 30% of the net sales from these events back to the organizations, the release states.

