Schertz voters to decide special election to fill Place 7 seat on City Council

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz voters will head to the polls one more time in 2025 — this time to decide who will serve as council member for Place 7.

That seat was suddenly vacated with the death of Tim Brown, who has served on the council since he was first elected in 2018. Brown died in October, more than two weeks before the general election on Nov. 4.

Recommended Videos

The Schertz City Council set Dec. 20 as the day voters will select the person who will serve the remainder of Brown’s term, which expires in 2027.

Five candidates are on the ballot to take over the job of representing Place 7, which covers parts of Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe counties.

John Carbon

Carbon most recently ran for the Place 2 seat, garnering nearly 35% of the vote. He lost to Michelle Watson.

According to his application, Carbon lists his occupation as teacher and has lived in Schertz for nine years.

Dan Swart

Swart, a retired certified public accountant (CPA), most recently served on the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD School Board. He has been in Schertz for six years.

Tony Diaz

Diaz, according to his application, has lived in Schertz for 11 years. He is a retired manager for a military contractor.

Robert L. Sheridan, III

Sheridan is a retired Air Force medic and has called Schertz home for the last 12 years, according to his application and campaign Facebook page.

Kristy Barger

Barger is not retired. She lists herself as a business partner, working at the Barger Law Firm, and has been in Schertz for 15 years.

What’s at stake

Candidates in Schertz are elected by majority vote, which means the winning candidate must get 50% plus one vote. If no candidate reaches that threshold, there will be a runoff election between the two candidates who garner the most votes.

The potential runoff election date would be set by the council in the new year.

Voting runs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday. More information on where to vote can be found here.

More related Vote 2025 coverage on KSAT: