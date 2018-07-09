Man runs from scene after shooting friend in face, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is on the run after shooting his friend in the face Sunday evening.

Police were called to the Monticello Manor apartments in the 5500 block of Culebra Road for a reported shooting.

Police said the gunman went over to the victim's apartment to visit him and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun. The gun went off, shooting the 22-year-old victim in the cheek.

Witnesses told police the triggerman and victim are friends, leading authorities to believe the shooting may have been accidental; however, police said that has not been confirmed.

Authorities are currently trying to track down the gunman.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old gunman could face a charge of aggravated assault if he shot his friend intentionally, police said.

