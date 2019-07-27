Murder suspect on the run after killing man, injuring woman while shooting at ex-wife, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Jose Baca Olivarez, 58, is currently on the run after shooting at his ex-wife and two others Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting took place in the 300 block of West Dickson Avenue, when police say Olivarez noticed his ex-wife loading the trunk of a car and started shooting.

According to police, a friend of the wife tried to intervene and was killed. His identity has not been released but San Antonio olice Chief William McManus confirmed he was 48 years old.

A woman in her late 20s was also shot while running into the home where the car was parked, according to police.

Two children were in the house at the time of the shooting and police confirmed that the ex-wife was not hit during the shooting.

The identity of the female victim remains unclear.

There is currently a warrant for Olivarez's arrest for one murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

