Man shoots woman outside northside hotel, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in a hospital after she was shot by a man outside a hotel on the city's north side overnight.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Home2 Suites by Hilton in the 1800 block of North Loop 1604 East, near Highway 281.

Police said a man and woman were arguing inside the hotel lobby. They walked outside to the parking lot, where the man shot the woman in the abdomen, police said.

She was able to walk back inside the lobby to ask for help. The woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The man left the scene in an SUV, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

