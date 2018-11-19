SAPD: Man shot after confronting couple at Mexican restaurant dies

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are in custody after a man was fatally shot at a Southwest Side Mexican restaurant Sunday night.

Police said the victim, who has not yet been identified, approached a couple eating at Taqueria La Estrella Jalisco near Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road. The man, who was sitting down eating with a woman, stood up and shot the victim once in the chest.

Witnesses told police that the couple appeared to know who the victim was, but it wasn't clear what was said among the group.

Police said the couple got up and walked out of the restaurant, possibly driving away in separate cars. Authorities apprehended the couple on the East Side and transported them to the department's homicide office for questioning.

Police said the victim, described as a man in his late 30s, was taken to University Hospital in serious condition but later died.

Police have not named the suspects.

