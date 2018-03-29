Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on NW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery at a home on the city's Northwest Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 12 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of John Paige Drive, which is located not far from Babcock Road and Hillcrest Drive.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 20s, had been invited to the home and was socializing before someone there pulled out a gun and demanded his things. That's when, police said, the suspect shot the victim once in the leg.

The victim, despite the injury, ran from the scene while the shooter and some others drove off in the victim's car. The condition of the victim is not currently known.

Police have not given a description of the suspects and it is unclear if any arrests have been made in the case.

