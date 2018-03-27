Man shot in chest following altercation on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition at an area hospital after being shot in the chest following an altercation overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 7800 block of Fredericksburg Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the victim had been in an altercation with someone earlier in the evening. Police said a vehicle pulled up next the man while he was walking and the driver shot him the chest just before speeding off.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name and age are not currently known.

At this time, police have not released a description of the shooter.

