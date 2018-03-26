Mother of teen who was shot at says gunfire should never be answer

SAN ANTONIO - A mother of a teen who was allegedly shot at Saturday evening said she is glad the accused gunman is in the custody the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department.

Siobhan Alquicira said when she found out what happened, she was shaking for hours.

“My son and his friends were just minding their own business when he proceeded to tell them he would kill all four of them,” Alquicira said.

Daniel Owens is accused of shooting at the teens after an argument in an alley behind his home in the 7700 block of Glen Meadows.

According to an affidavit, Owens fired a shot at the ground just two feet away from one of the teens after he pulled out his handgun during the argument and pointed it at them.

“It could have easily ricocheted and hit either one of them and that would have been it,” Alquicira said.

Neighbors told KSAT 12 News some teens in the neighborhood can be unruly but Alquicira said she feels guns are never the solution.

“I know my son can be testy, you know, he's coming into his masculinity, but not a threat,” Alquicira said. “It is a permanent fix for a temporary problem. It can be fixed. Everything can be fixed but when you use a gun and keep it loaded and you are ready for nothing.”

She said she doesn’t believe her son was a problem, but wished that Owens could have done a better job communicating before shooting.

“Communication is key," Alquicira said. "If you don’t have that, you don’t have anything. You need to communicate with your neighbor and say, ‘Hey can we fix this.’ Communication is broken. The community is broken. Morals and values are broken. We all need to come together.”

Deputies said Owens barricaded himself in his home until he peacefully surrendered after a 5-hour standoff. He is in custody facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

