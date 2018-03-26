Woman found fatally shot on street corner, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot late Sunday night.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. on Denver Boulevard near South Cherry Street.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the woman deceased.

Police said the victim, a woman believed to be in her late 30s or early 40s, lived in the area and was walking around the corner to meet a boyfriend when she was shot.

The boyfriend told police he heard the gunshot before finding her on the ground.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

