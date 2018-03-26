2 officers injured in Southeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - Two police officers were wounded during a shooting in Southeast Austin late Sunday night, Police Chief Brian Manley said.

The shooting was reported in the 5500 block of Ponciana Drive, located just north of Stassney Lane and east of Interstate 35.

Manley said the incident began just before 11 p.m. Sunday when someone made a distress call just before hanging up.

When officers arrived at the scene someone from inside the residence first denied making the call. As officers changed locations, shots were fired from inside the residence directly striking one, Manley said.

Multiple units responded to the scene. One officer was injured in the right arm by the gunfire, and another was injured in the hand and knee, Manley said. Neither has life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to an area hospital.

The incident ended when the suspect and a woman attempted to exit the residence, police said. The man was shot and pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. The woman was taken into protective custody.

An investigation is now underway.

Chief Manley briefing regarding OIS & officers shot at during the 5500 block of Ponciana Dr. incident.

