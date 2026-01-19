Boeing to host hiring event for mechanics at Port San Antonio

FILE - The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a job in the aircraft industry? Then, Boeing might be the right place for you.

Boeing is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Alamo Career Center - Port San Antonio in the 600 block of Davy Crockett Road

The company stated in a press release that it is seeking applicants for three positions as electrical aircraft mechanics, ranging from associate to experienced.

Boeing said that obtaining a U.S. security clearance may be required and that relocation assistance is available.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for the company’s open positions before the hiring event and to bring copies of their resumes for review by a Hiring Manager.

Boeing said benefits include comprehensive healthcare and wellness, paid time off, a top-ranked 401K, tuition assistance and more. You can learn more about its benefits package here.

