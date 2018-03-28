Father arrested in connection with 14-year-old son's shooting death

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities arrested 44-year-old Andres R. Delgado in connection with the shooting death of his 14-year-old son. He is charged with manslaughter.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said investigators found weapons, ammunition and shell casings in “every room of the home” where 14-year-old Andres Delgado IV was shot and killed, allegedly by his father.

Officers went to the home in the 100 block of Aransas Avenue around 6 a.m. on March 14.

McManus said they had received a call from the father, saying that someone was shooting at his home from outside.

However, after investigating, detectives determined there was no evidence of that.

“Let me make it clear that this is not gang violence from everything we’ve seen so far. It is not gang-related,” said McManus said at the scene of the shooting. “It is something that occurred inside the house."

McManus said it appears the boy's father fired, or tried to fire, a number of weapons. His is teenage son was hit one time in the torso.

“A shotgun, looks like an AR, pistol, ammunition. A variety of weapons,” he said. “There were a lot of shell casings. There were jammed weapons. There were live rounds on the floor.”

Detectives found evidence that throughout the small house, in every room.

The teen was still lying in bed when he was shot, McManus said.

His 12-year-old sister also was home at the time but was not hit by the gunfire.

Delgado was taken into custody for questioning, but later released. He was taken into custody on Tuesday and is charged with manslaughter.

