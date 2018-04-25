Man shot twice while riding bicycle on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot twice while riding his bicycle on the city’s Northeast Side.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of Midcrown Drive.

The 32-year-old man told San Antonio police he was riding through a neighborhood when he saw a car parked along the curb with a man sitting inside.

The victim said the man started the car, drove toward him and opened fire.

The victim was hit once in each leg. He was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be OK.

The driver took off and has not been caught.

