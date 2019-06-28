Man steals $7,000 cash, Apple Watch from woman at gunpoint, police say

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas - Police in Universal City have arrested a man accused of stealing $7,000 cash from a woman at gunpoint during a vehicle sale.

Utombasi Courtland Equere, 26, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim met with Equere and another person to purchase a vehicle for $7,000.

The affidavit said the victim knew Equere, having attended the same high school and continued their friendship after graduation.

Equere and the unidentified second suspect entered the home and sat in the living room with the victim before attempting to steal the victim's purse. That's when, police say, the victim and the unknown suspect began to struggle over the purse, which contained a gun.

Police said the victim lost control of the firearm, which was then pointed at her. The affidavit said Equere directed her to remain where she was, while they stole the $7,000 cash and her Apple Watch.

The pair then took the gun and fled in a black Honda sport utility vehicle.

The affidavit said the victim provided Equere's name and date of birth and also identified him by a social media photo.

Equere is charged with aggravated robbery. The affidavit did not say if the second man involved has been arrested or charged.

