Man threatens to hurt Walmart employee after stealing merchandise

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a robbery.

The robbery occurred June 24 just before 8 p.m. at a Walmart in the 7200 block of Southwest Loop 410.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and grabbed merchandise before making no attempt to pay as he walked out of the store.

When a worker at the location tried to stop the suspect he threatened to hurt them, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver four-door Honda Pilot.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

