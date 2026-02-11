Concerns over cybersecurity after pornography shown during Frio County Commissioners meeting

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – The Frio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after pornography was shown during Tuesday night’s commissioners court meeting.

Frio County Attorney Joe Sindon told KSAT Investigates that they believe someone accessed their Zoom feed and used it to broadcast pornography in the middle of a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) presentation.

Sindon said they believe the person who showed the content, which was on display for seconds, is an “agitator.”

“We had heard a gasp in the audience, looked up and saw that on one of the Zoom windows,” Sindon said, adding that the meeting was shut down after.

Frio County Sheriff Peter Salinas told KSAT the county is “reviewing our processes and procedures” to determine whether the clerk’s office needs any “additional security measures.”

“It is difficult ensuring public access to county meetings with these types of bad actors carrying out these types of immoral acts against our communities,” Salinas said.

