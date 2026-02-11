Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
New Braunfels mom sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages
Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace closure, AP sources say
Serial thief in and out of jail for the past 12 years leaves another trail of unfinished jobs
Road rage incident leads to four-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler, Boerne police say
Five San Antonio councilmembers ask for vote to censure Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
3 hospitalized, including 2 police officers, after multi-vehicle crash in Medical Center, SAPD says
New Braunfels man accused of murder after 2024 fentanyl overdose, police say
Gov. Greg Abbott, long a defender of states’ rights, embraces Trump’s push to expand presidential power
FBI combs through thick desert terrain in search for clues in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones says she is focused on ‘moving forward’ amid call for censure

KSAT Investigates

Concerns over cybersecurity after pornography shown during Frio County Commissioners meeting

The explicit content was shown for approximately 10 to 15 seconds, officials said; meeting shut down

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

The Frio County Courthouse. (KSAT)

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – The Frio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after pornography was shown during Tuesday night’s commissioners court meeting.

Frio County Attorney Joe Sindon told KSAT Investigates that they believe someone accessed their Zoom feed and used it to broadcast pornography in the middle of a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) presentation.

Recommended Videos

Sindon said they believe the person who showed the content, which was on display for seconds, is an “agitator.”

“We had heard a gasp in the audience, looked up and saw that on one of the Zoom windows,” Sindon said, adding that the meeting was shut down after.

Frio County Sheriff Peter Salinas told KSAT the county is “reviewing our processes and procedures” to determine whether the clerk’s office needs any “additional security measures.”

“It is difficult ensuring public access to county meetings with these types of bad actors carrying out these types of immoral acts against our communities,” Salinas said.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos