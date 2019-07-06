Man wanted since May for murder of nephew arrested

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police have arrested a man wanted since May for the murder of his nephew.

According to an arrest report, 45-year-old Joe Rodriguez is accused of killing 31-year-old Ruben Solis.

Police say around 4 a.m. May 19, Rodriguez went to Solis' apartment in the 3300 block of Roselawn Road.

The arrest affidavit says the two men started arguing and that's when Rodriguez stabbed Solis in the neck, arm and chest. Rodriguez then ran away, police say.

Solis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim's girlfriend was also inside the apartment when the attack happened. She was able to identify the suspect as Solis' uncle.

On June 1, SAPD's homicide unit put out a request asking the public for information on Rodriguez's whereabouts.

Rodriguez was found and arrested Friday. He's charged with murder and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.