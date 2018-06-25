Man who ate popsicles after fatal stabbing found guilty of murder

SAN ANTONIO - A man who admitted to eating popsicles after stabbing his lover to death was found guilty of murder.

A jury convicted David Villarreal, 32, in the death of Aaron Estrada, 29, Monday morning.

David Villarreal found guilty of murder in stabbing death of Aaron Estrada, his lover. — Paul Venema (@PaulVenema12) June 25, 2018

Testifying in his own defense, Villarreal said the October 2015 stabbing was done out of self-defense, telling the jury that Estrada had been choking him during an argument over cameras hidden in Estrada’s apartment.

Prosecutors argued that the real reason for the argument was the fact that Villarreal was intimately involved with a woman who was a mutual friend of the men.

RELATED: Accused murderer ate popsicles after stabbing boyfriend to death

Villarreal said that after the stabbing, he fled to a friend’s apartment to cool off.

“I was parched and I ate more than one popsicle,” he said during cross-examination Friday.

Villarreal faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

KSAT's Paul Venema was in court Monday and will have more information in our afternoon newscasts.

COURT DEBRIEF: David Villarreal Trial - June 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.