Man who ran from Bexar County deputies caught with meth on him, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A man with outstanding warrants who ran from Bexar County sheriff’s deputies Monday morning now faces even more charges.

Deputies caught up with the man after a brief chase through a Northeast Bexar County neighborhood, near Northmont and Montgomery Drive.

Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez, a spokesperson for BCSO, said a deputy patrolling in the area around 9 a.m. noticed an unusual sight involving a car that was parked illegally.

“The door's open and the guy's laying across both seats,” she said. “He found that, maybe, a little suspicious. We have a lot of vehicle burglaries in the area.”

Gonzalez said the deputy attempted to talk to the man, but he didn’t stick around. He took off running through yards and scaling fences, with the deputy on his tail.

At one point, though, she said, the man turned and made an aggressive move.

“The officer did feel threatened and that's when the deputy attempted to deploy his Taser. It didn't make contact, so it didn't have the desired effect,” she said. “He was able to apprehend him though. And it turns out, he has two felony warrants.”

Gonzalez said the man, whose name hasn’t been released, had outstanding warrants related drug possession and possession of a stolen vehicle.

In addition, she said deputies found a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

They searched the vehicle thoroughly, then had it towed away.

The man was taken to jail, where he will face additional charges, including failure to identify himself to a police officer.

