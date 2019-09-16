Man who wounded two, killed self after standoff at northwest Bexar County home identified

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The identity of a man who shot two people before killing himself during a standoff at a home in northwest Bexar County has been released.

The Bexar County medical examiner has identified the deceased man as Carlos Gonzalez, 39.

The incident happened Sept. 8 at a home in the 8800 block of Straight Oaks.

Gonzalez shot a woman multiple times and then shot a man in the torso and face, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

He then barricaded himself inside the home. When deputies went inside the home five hours later, they found Gonzalez dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two shooting victims were taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

