Without family to attend, widower of El Paso shooting victim invites public to wife's funeral

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso man with no other living family is inviting the public to the funeral of his wife of 22 years, who was killed in the massacre that left 22 people dead at a Walmart earlier this month.

Antonio Basco's wife, Margie Reckard, was gunned down in the Aug. 3 shooting.

Now, Basco is inviting everyone and anyone to attend her funeral Friday at the Perches Funeral Home at 4946 Hondo Pass. The services will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shortly after learning of his wife's death, an emotional Basco wept at a fast-growing memorial at the Walmart. He spoke to KSAT 12 at the scene.

"(Authorities) came out and said, 'She's deceased,' and I said, 'She ain't deceased. She was murdered,'" Basco told KSAT, explaining how he felt the word deceased was more associated with natural causes.

Basco said he'd get through his loss one step at a time.

"Right now, all I can do is just hold my head up," he said. "She's gone. She's gone."

The funeral home handling Reckard's services posted the invitation to its Facebook page Tuesday asking the community to "show him & his wife some El Paso Love."

The post went viral and was shared more than 12,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon. People from across the country chimed in on the post, sharing their condolences.

"I've read all the comments from people all over the nation and I will gladly represent all of you who are out of town to show my love and respect," one El Paso resident commented. "Sorry for your loss Mr. Basco and my condolences."

