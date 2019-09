SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a driver who hit a man crossing a street Saturday night.

The man was in his 70s and was crossing Nogalitos Street, near Division Street, around 10:30 p.m, according to police. The driver then sped off and the elderly man was taken to BAMC, where he remains in serious condition.

Police want to find the man and interview him to gather more information about the incident.

