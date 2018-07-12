Massive lines now being cut off at Build-A-Bear for ‘pay your age' day

SAN ANTONIO - Build-A-Bear Workshop is hosting “pay your age” day across the U.S. and some locations are experiencing significantly longer lines than expected.

The “pay your age” day promotion allows customers to purchase a character and pay their current age with a cap set at $29.

As a result, local authorities are requiring Build-A-Bear to limit lines and crowds due to safety concerns, according to the stores' website.

Some stores, including the Northstar Mall Build-A-Bear location, were handing out $15 off coupons to patrons who were no longer allowed to queue.

It’s not clear how many coupons the store has or if they’re still being handed out.

"We understand this is disappointing, we are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon,” the Build-A-Bear website said as part of a statement.

The offer for “pay your age” day is limited to one per customer and doesn’t include outfits or accessories. There is also a $1 minimum for purchase of a furry friend.

