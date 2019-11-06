News

Mayor to declare Saturday 'Tony Parker Day' in San Antonio

Spurs will retire Parker's jersey on Monday

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will declare Saturday as "Tony Parker Day."

He announced on Twitter that he plans to make the proclamation during Thursday's city council A-session. 

"Merci, @tonyparker, for being such a pivotal part of the @spurs beautiful game for 17 seasons. We miss you on that court! #GoSpursGo," Nirenberg posted.

Parker's jersey will be retired after Monday night's Spurs game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Fans have been encouraged to use the hashtag #MerciTony to share their favorite memories of the Spurs legend's time in the Alamo City.

