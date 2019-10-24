Spurs announce new details, fan shirts, gear for Tony Parker retirement ceremony

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs announced Thursday additional details for Tony Parker's jersey retirement night, which is set for Monday, Nov. 11.

The ceremony will be held after the Spurs play the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. in the AT&T Center.

The postgame ceremony will be held on the court and broadcast live. All fans in attendance will receive an exclusive commemorative Tony Parker shirt and Fanbangos courtesy of H-E-B and SWBC.

FIRST REPORT: Spurs change game time for Tony Parker's jersey retirement night

RELATED: Manu Ginobili wears wig before playing Tony Parker in celebrity game

WATCH: 3 takeaways from Spurs win over Knicks

In commemoration of the retirement of Parker's No. 9 jersey, a nine-piece art exhibit will be on display in the arena. The collection includes pieces from local and French artists.

There will also be a 3D display at the East Entrance to the arena and replica banners of Parker's retired jersey on the plaza and balcony levels.

Photos from throughout Parker's 17-year career in San Antonio, and trophies from Parker's four NBA championships with the Spurs will also be on display.

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #MerciTony to share their favorite memories of the Spurs legend's time in the Alamo City.

The Spurs Fan Shop will feature a collection of gear and other items celebrating the career of the veteran guard.

Parker will become the 10th Spurs player to have his number retired.

He will join his former Spurs teammates Tim Duncan (21) and Manu Ginobili (20), along with Bruce Bowen (12), Sean Elliott (32), David Robinson (50), George Gervin (44), Avery Johnson (6), Johnny Moore (00) and James Silas (13).

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.