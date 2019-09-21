Spurs

Manu Ginobili wears wig before playing Tony Parker in celebrity game

Throwback look reminiscent of Ginobili's early days on San Antonio Spurs

By Fares Sabawi - Digital Producer

For the first time in a long time, Manu Ginobili sported a head full of hair.

The former San Antonio Spurs star donned a wig, during a recent celebrity hoops game in China, according to ESPN. Ginobili led a team against his former teammate, Tony Parker.

The look was a throwback for Spurs fans, who surely remember Ginobili coming into the league with long hair.

The Argentinian basketball star stayed with the Spurs for his entire 16-season career before retiring in 2018.

Ginobili won NBA championships with the Spurs in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.

