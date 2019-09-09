Spurs change game time for Tony Parker's jersey retirement night

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs announced on Monday that they are moving the tipoff time for Tony Parker's Jersey retirement night.

On Monday, Nov. 11, the start time of the Spurs scheduled NBA regular season game against the Memphis Grizzlies will now be at 6:30 pm.

After the game, the Spurs will retire Parker's number 9 jersey, making him the 10th player in franchise history to have his jersey raised to the rafters of the AT&T Center.

He will join his former Spurs teammates Tim Duncan (21) and Manu Ginobili (20), along with Bruce Bowen (12), Sean Elliott (32), David Robinson (50), George Gervin (44), Avery Johnson (6), Johnny Moore (00) and James Silas (13).

Parker played 17 seasons for the Spurs helping the team win four of their five NBA titles.

