Tony Parker holding meet-and-greet at North Star Mall two days before jersey retirement

SAN ANTONIO - Before Tony Parker's jersey hits the AT&T Center rafters on Monday, the Spurs icon will visit North Star Mall for a free meet-and-greet with fans over the weekend.

A general meet-and-greet will take place 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday at the jewelry section inside Dillard's.

A "VIP experience" will be available between 3-3:30 p.m. for fans who purchase a Tissot watch priced at $350 or greater, according to a news release.

VIP access includes a Q&A session, refreshments and an autographed basketball.

The session is limited to the first 30 buyers, according to the release, and the promotional period lasts now until Saturday.

The general meet-and-greet is free to the public.

The Spurs will retire Parker's jersey after Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

A ceremony with fellow Spurs legends will be held and broadcast after the game, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

Fans in attendance will receive a commemorative "Merci Tony" shirt and Fanbangos courtesy of H-E-B and SWBC, according to a past KSAT report.

A nine-piece art exhibit, a 3D display, photographs from Parker's 17-year career with the Spurs and replica banners of his jersey will be on display throughout the arena.

He will be the 10th Spur to have his jersey retired.

