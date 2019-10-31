Spurs fans can celebrate road wins with free items at Chick-fil-A

SAN ANTONIO - Chick-fil-A and the Spurs are teaming up to extend fans' celebrations after road victories.

The restaurant chain on Thursday announced the Spurs Road Win-You Win promotion, which will offer free items to those with Chick-fil-A app accounts.

Customers can claim their free offer after they scan their app or place a mobile order in the app.

Free items will be available "for a limited time" after a road win, according to a news release. Because the chain is closed on Sunday, it will offer free items from a Saturday win on the following Monday.

The offer is available throughout the 2019-2010 season at participating Chick-fil-A locations in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Kerville, Eagle Pass and Del Rio, the release states.

