Spurs' DeMar DeRozan on contract talks: 'Sh--, I'm day-to-day too'

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs signed point guard Dejounte Murray to an extension, so the question is: will DeMar DeRozan be next?
DeRozan has a player option after this season and could hit the free agency market if he does not sign a long-term deal in San Antonio.
DeRozan is reportedly seeking a 4-year deal worth around $150 million.
The guard has said contract discussions have not crossed his mind.
He was asked again about his contract and it led to a fun exchange with the media last week.
He turned the question around to the reporter asking, "when is your contract up?"
Another reporter responded, "we're all day-to-day."
DeRozan joked, "Sh--, I'm day-to-day too."
DeRozan is in his second season in San Antonio after he was traded in the Kawhi Leonard deal.
