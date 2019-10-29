Get two free tacos from Taco Bell on select Spurs game days

Kellie Keesee/CNN

SAN ANTONIO - Say it louder for the people in the back - free tacos!

Taco Bell is offering free tacos to San Antonio Spurs fans on Tuesday and Thursday game days during the 2019-20 season.

Spurs fans can receive two free seasoned beef crunchy tacos with the purchase of a large drink at all participating Taco Bell locations in San Antonio and the surrounding areas, according to a press release.

The promotion applies to home and away games and will be available during all store hours.

Taco Bell is limiting the promotion to two tacos per person.

