Draymond Green on Warriors' woes: ‘Everybody except Tim Duncan have been through it'

After nearly a half-decade of NBA dominance, the Golden State Warriors are in flux to start the season.

The Warriors have started the season at 0-2.

Both losses have been blowouts and there are early-season concerns Golden State may not be good enough to get into the playoffs after advancing to the NBA Finals for five straight seasons.

Forward Draymond Green, who has never been shy about speaking his mind, was asked after Sunday's blowout loss and the team rebuilding this season.

Draymond Green on the Warriors rebuild: "I guess just about everybody except Tim Duncan have been through it. But it sucks." pic.twitter.com/MryZOPU9es — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 27, 2019

"I guess just about everybody except Tim Duncan have been through it," Green said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "But it sucks."

Duncan played 19 seasons in San Antonio. The Spurs never missed the playoffs with Duncan on the roster and won 50 games every season except for the strike season in 1998-99.

It's a streak and sign of longevity, and success that might never be matched.

The Warriors are finding that out the hard way early in the NBA season.

