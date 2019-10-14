Metro Health to host eight sick & safe leave information sessions

SAN ANTONIO - The updated Sick & Safe Leave Ordinance will take effect Dec. 1.

The ordinance requires most employees in San Antonio be given time off needed to be absent from work because the employee or the employee's family member experiences illness, injury, stalking, domestic abuse, sexual assault or otherwise requires medical or health care, including preventive care and mental healthcare.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District will be hosting eight free information sessions in different areas of the city of San Antonio that will allow employers and employees to learn more about the ordinance.

Here is a schedule of the sessions;

Oct. 16: 1-3 p.m. at the Urban Ecology Center at Phil Hardberger Park, 8400 NW Military Highway

Park, 8400 NW Military Highway Oct. 19: (Employee Focused Information Session) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Philips College Heritage Room, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive

Oct. 25: 9-10:30 a.m. at the San Antonio Food Bank, 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway

Oct. 28: 2-4 p.m. at the Pre-K 4 SA East Campus , 5230 Eisenhauer Rpad

, 5230 Oct. 29: 9-11 a.m. at the Botanical Gardens Garden Center, 555 Funston Place

Place Nov. 4: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Central Library, 600 Soledad Street

Nov. 7: 4-6 p.m. at the Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley

Nov. 13 (Online information session) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Register on Eventbrite )



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.