Missing woman believed to have been kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Devine police say

DEVINE, Texas - Police in Devine are searching for a missing woman who they believe was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

Police said Jorge Jaramillo, 48, entered the woman's home in the 300 block of Fox Run Drive through a window Sunday morning. Police said he was armed with a handgun and forced her to leave the house with him in her vehicle.

Devine police later found the vehicle in the 6000 block of County Road 4514 near Pearson.

Several agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Department of Corrections and Medina County deputies assisted in a search for Jaramillo and the victim by helicopter, on foot and with the use of tracking dogs. The search was unsuccessful.

The victim is considered to be endangered. Anyone with information about Jaramillo's whereabouts is asked to call the Devine Police Department at 830-663-4403 or 911.

Police say civilians should not attempt to approach Jaramillo.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.