Molotov cocktail thrown through window of San Antonio office building, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO - An arsonist threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of an office building around midnight Monday, according to an official with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The office building is located in the 7400 block of Blanco Road near McCarty Road.

Only one corner unit was affected and damage is estimated at $5,000, officials said.

Nobody was in the building at the time of the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

