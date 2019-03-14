Mother of boy, 6, killed by gunfire during pursuit wants deputies held accountable

SAN ANTONIO - Desperate for closure after her 6-year-old son was fatally shot and killed by deputies over a year ago, Rubi Prescott, the mother of Kameron Prescott, wants the Bexar County deputies involved in his fatal shooting to be held accountable.

On Wednesday, a grand jury ruled that none of the four deputies involved will face any charges.

Rubi Prescott’s emotions are still in shock, but she said this is a step toward closure for her now that the case is closed. She said, however, the case continues to open the wound of knowing her little boy is no longer alive.

“As a parent, your whole life revolves around your children, and he was my only child, so when that is ripped away from you, what is life?” she said.

The shooting happened in December 2017 right before the Christmas holiday. Four Bexar County deputies opened fire on car theft suspect and wanted felon Amanda Jones at the Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park off FM 78.

Investigators said Jones threatened a deputy with a weapon and got away while they were responding to a car theft call. There, they learned Jones, who was hiding in a closet, had warrants out for her arrest.

Jones later ran and tried to find a place to hide at the mobile home park, where deputies soon found her at the trailer home where Kameron Prescott was.

Fearing that the metal pipe Jones had in her hand was a firearm, deputies shot her, killing her -- and accidentally killing Kameron Prescott, who suffered a fatal wound after a bullet went through the walls and struck him inside.

SCUC Independent School District Kameron Prescott, a first-grader, was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between a person described by authorities as a wanted felon and sheriff's deputies. He was six years old.

Rubi Prescott said she has no resentment toward law enforcement whatsoever but wants justice served in the form of liability for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

“They should have been trained better. They should have known to watch out for things. A car in the driveway means there is someone probably home. A bike on the porch means there is probably a child who lives there,” she said.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and District Attorney Joe Gonzales said they respect and agreed with the decision of the grand jury.

Rubi Prescott said she has full faith in her attorneys for this investigation and understands whatever happens moving forward will be for the best.

She said she is still pushing for an alert system called Kameron’s Law, which would alarm residents in any area should there be a high police presence or a person on the run.

