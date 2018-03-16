Motorcyclist leads DPS troopers on chase throughout SA before crashing into car

SAN ANTONIO - A man and woman on a motorcycle led state troopers on a chase through San Antonio on Thursday evening.

The chase started at Interstate 37 and Hot Wells Boulevard when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried to pull the motorcyclist over, but he refused to stop.

The chase came to an end at Thousand Oaks and Wetmore Road after the motorcycle crashed into a car when it was going in the wrong direction.

Officials found out the motorcyclist had a warrant out for his arrest, which is why they believe he refused to stop.

The man is now facing an evading arrest charge. The woman is charged with possession of narcotics.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.