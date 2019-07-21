Motorcyclist stops for gas during high speed chase with deputies

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after leading deputies on a 20-minute high-speed chase on his motorcycle overnight.

A Bexar County Sheriff's deputy pulled the motorcyclist over at Walzem and Highway 78 for a routine traffic stop shortly after midnight Sunday.

As the deputy approached the motorcycle, the man took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies estimate he reached about 150 mph.

At some point, the man pulled into a gas station. He paid the clerk and was putting gas in his motorcycle when deputies spotted him. The man jumped on his motorcycle and took off again, deputies said.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter tracked him to a home in the 4100 block of Sunrise Creek Drive. Deputies found the man in the backyard of the home and took him into custody.

The man is facing several charges. He also had a previous warrant for his arrest, deputies said.

